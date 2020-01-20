A general view on the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Sarajevo citizens with protective mask on face, during protests in front of cantonal government due to high air pollution in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 20 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Bosnia suffocates in pollution from coal and old vehicles

Sarajevans have been suffering from chronic pollution in the city that has the worst air quality in the world.

Thousands of residents used the city’s funicular to Mount Trebevic to escape the smog which has formed during the winter.