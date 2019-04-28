Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Winner, Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and third placed German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (R) celebrate after the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan,Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates with his team members after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Valtteri Bottas made the perfect start at Baku to convert his pole position into a win ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Finnish driver thus leapfrogged Hamilton to retake the standings lead after four races this season and Mercedes extended its spectacular 2019 by taking its Silver Arrows cars to four consecutive one-two lockout finishes.

“Yes,” exclaimed Bottas to the Mercedes team in the pits as he crossed the finish line in first place. “Great job, Valtteri, get in there,” was the response from his mechanics.

“It was actually a tough race, Lewis was putting pressure all the time, I could not do any mistakes. It is incredible as a team, the level we are performing on right now," Bottas said. "Of course it feels good.”

Bottas now leads the standings by just one point, with 87, while Hamilton is on 86.

"Congratulations to Valtteri, he drove the perfect race. It was all lost in qualifying,” Hamilton said of his drive. “It was a great race, for once we were able to push the whole way."

Sebastian Vettel drove his Ferrari into third place and completed the podium, with Max Verstappen taking his Red Bull to fourth.

The Netherlands driver has so far finished in the top four at every race this season.

Charles Leclerc, who started in ninth-place after destroying the front end of his car by smashing into the crash barrier during qualifying on Saturday, came in fifth.

The Monegasque driver was awarded the “Driver of the Day” consolation prize.

“And your F1 Driver of the Day on the streets of Baku is… Yep, it's Charles Leclerc,” F1 said in a tweet.

It was the third time that he took fifth place this year, and a late pit-stop to take on fresh tires paid off, netting him an extra point for the fastest lap of the race which he achieved by setting a new lap record for the treacherous street circuit.

Sergio Perez, who particularly likes the Baku track, came in sixth place in his Racing Point, ahead of the McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Lance Stroll drove his Racing Point to ninth, while Kimi Raikkonen fought back from having to make a pit lane start to grab the last point on offer with his Alfa Romeo.

The Finn had been disqualified from the eighth place on the grid he had secured in qualifying on Saturday after it was found that the front wing on his race car had failed a post-session test.

There was one incident that race stewards were to investigate, after Daniel Ricciardo ran his Renault wide on Turn 3, forcing Daniil Kvyat to miss the turn as well.

Inexplicably, Ricciardo reversed into Kvyat's Toro Rosso trying to get back into the race quickly and damaged both cars so much that both were forced to retire.

