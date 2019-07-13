Silverstone (United Kingdom), 13/07/2019.- British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP gets out from his car after the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 13 July 2019. The 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain will take place on 14 July. (Fórmula Uno, Gran Bretaña, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GEOFF CADDICK

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP sits in his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP during the third practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (C), British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari (R) pose for photographers after the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Saturday took the pole position for the British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

On his soft tires, Bottas was fastest, covering the 5,891-meter circuit in 1:25.093 on his third attempt.

"Feels good. It's been pretty close all weekend," said Bottas after qualifying first. "It's not easy to get a good lap together. I'm happy to be on top."

His teammate Lewis Hamilton of the UK will start Sunday’s race from the front after he came second, 0.006s off Bottas' pace.

"Ultimately not good enough. A mistake on my first lap and the second one got away from us," said Hamilton.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc of Monaco will share the second row with Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands as they came third and fourth respectively. EFE-EPA

