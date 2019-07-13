Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Saturday took the pole position for the British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
On his soft tires, Bottas was fastest, covering the 5,891-meter circuit in 1:25.093 on his third attempt.
"Feels good. It's been pretty close all weekend," said Bottas after qualifying first. "It's not easy to get a good lap together. I'm happy to be on top."
His teammate Lewis Hamilton of the UK will start Sunday’s race from the front after he came second, 0.006s off Bottas' pace.
"Ultimately not good enough. A mistake on my first lap and the second one got away from us," said Hamilton.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc of Monaco will share the second row with Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands as they came third and fourth respectively. EFE-EPA
