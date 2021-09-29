Filipino boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao performs during the launch of his own crypto currency in Manila, Philippines 01 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE?MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement Wednesday morning as he prepares to run for president in his country’s general election next year.

In a Facebook video titled "Good bye Boxing" posted on his account, the 42 year old from Kibawe, Philippines said his retirement was difficult for him to accept.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens,” he said amid overlayed clips of him boxing, speaking in parliament and sentimental music.

Pacquiao, champion in eight different boxing divisions, said his only concern now will be to contest the presidency of the Philippines, where he has been a senator for the PDP-Laban party since 2016. He officially presented his bid on Sep. 19 and will run against former actor and Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso and ex-police Gen. Panfilo Lacson.

(...)