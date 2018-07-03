An undated handout photo released by the Royal Thai Army on Jul. 3, 2018 shows the missing 13 young members of a youth soccer team including their coach, moments they were found inside the cave complex at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo released by Royal Thai Army on Jul. 2, 2018 shows Thai 'Navy Seal' Underwater Demolition Assault Unit team working on inside the cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing youth soccer team and their coach at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Thai boys found alive in a cave in northern Thailand are receiving food and medical attention, the governor of Chiang Rai province confirmed to EFE Tuesday.

Medics have been sent into Tham Luang cave to give care to the 12 boys and their 26-year-old soccer coach, governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

However, as the group is trapped deep inside the cave, parts of which are flooded, it is not yet known when they could be taken out.

"We cannot expect how many days it will take," Narongsak said.

They were found Monday by a group of British divers and Thai Navy Seals.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16 years, and their coach were missing inside the cave for 10 days, after they were known to have entered the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non National Park on Jun. 23.

A massive search operation was launched that involved more than 1,300 personnel including members of the Thai military and experts from Britain, the United States, Japan, China and Australia, among others.

Technical teams used 20 pumps to lower water levels inside the cave, which has been flooded after recent heavy rains.