Riot police arrest a protester during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong, China, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police arrive to disperse protesters who gather at Kowloon station to take part in a protest event in Hong Kong, China, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHAN LONG HEI

Protesters walk to Kowloon station to take part in a protest event in Hong Kong, China, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHAN LONG HEI

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists took their protests to several shopping malls connected to the city’s rail operator on Sunday, targeting businesses linked to mainland China and vandalizing metro station facilities.

The rallies, which started peacefully with slogan chanting and singing, later descended into chaos as the afternoon unfolded.