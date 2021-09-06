Argentina's Lionel Messi (C), wearing a photo vest, after Brazilian health officials stopped a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The Argentine national soccer team stands together prior to the match with Brazil at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo on Sept. 5, 2021, a match that Brazilian health authorities later suspended. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian national soccer coach Tite (5-L) speaks with his players after Brazilian health officials stopped a World Cup qualifying match against Argentina at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil's Neymar Jr plays with the ball after Brazilian health officials stopped a World Cup qualifying match against Argentina at the NeoQuimica Arena Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni (3-L) argues with Brazil's Everton Ribeiro (2-R) after Brazilian health officials stopped a World Cup qualifying match between the two sides at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The Brazil-Argentine World Cup qualifier scheduled for Sunday at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was suspended just minutes into the match after Brazilian authorities claimed that four Argentine players had violated the prevailing health protocols.

The two top teams in the classification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar played before 1,500 invited guests for just six minutes before Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela and the field commissioners suspended the match on behalf of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol), which left to FIFA - the organization responsible for the qualifying elimination matches - a final decision on the matter.EFE