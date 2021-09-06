The Brazil-Argentine World Cup qualifier scheduled for Sunday at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was suspended just minutes into the match after Brazilian authorities claimed that four Argentine players had violated the prevailing health protocols.
The two top teams in the classification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar played before 1,500 invited guests for just six minutes before Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela and the field commissioners suspended the match on behalf of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol), which left to FIFA - the organization responsible for the qualifying elimination matches - a final decision on the matter.EFE