A firefighter battles blazes in the Amazon rainforest on Aug. 28, 2019, near the city of Porto Velho, Brazil, capital of the northwestern Amazon state of Rondonia. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's government on Thursday published a decree that prohibits for 60 days the use of fire to clear land for crops and cattle grazing in the Amazon region, which is suffering its worst blazes in recent years.

The decree published in the Official Gazette is aimed at avoiding new outbreaks of fires at a time when authorities are starting to control the blazes that have torched the planet's largest rainforest over the past three weeks and alarmed the international community.