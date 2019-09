Brazil is working against the clock to stop the spread of the mosquitoes that carry dengue, as the number of cases of the disease nears 1.5 million, the highest number in four years.

Although dengue, a serious viral disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, is endemic in the South American country and the number of cases spikes every two or three years, the medical community is concerned about the rise in patients ahead of the rainy season, with some doctors speaking of a new epidemic.