The Sao Paulo state government provided this photo of Gov. João Dória holding a hypodermic needle containing a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, 21 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Sao Paulo government

Doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech were administered Tuesday to volunteer doctors and nurses here in Brazil's largest city.

"Today is a historic day," Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria told a press conference after witnessing the injection of the CoronaVac formula into a female physician who works at the University of Sao Paulo medical school's clinical hospital.