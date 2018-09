Brazilian former president Lula da Silva attends a ceremoy in memory of his wife, Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, after leaving the headquarters of the Workers' Party (PT) in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastiao Moreira

(FILE) - Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the launch of the book 'La verdad vencera: el pueblo sabe por que me condenan' (Truth will win: the people know why they condemn me) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court ruled Friday that former president Lula da Silva, currently in prison, cannot stand as a candidate in presidential elections this year because of a corruption conviction.

The judges ruled six to one against the once highly popular leader who was leading in the polls running in the October elections.

Lula has been in prison since April on corruption charges which he claims are a sham.

His Workers' Party said it would appeal the electoral court's ruling.