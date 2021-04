A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Brazil shows President Jair Bolsonaro during his trip to Itaipu to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Brazilian General Director of Itaipu Binacional, Joao Francisco Ferreira, in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, 07 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Alan Santos/Presidency of Braz HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Brazil Saturday registered new 2,616 Covid-19 deaths, taking the overall pandemic toll to 351,334 as the nation battles collapse of its health services with hospitals running run out of capacity.

According to the health ministry, with 71,832 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the country now has a total caseload of 13.4 million infections. EFE