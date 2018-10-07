Residents of the Rocinha "favela," or shantytown, cast their ballots on Oct. 7, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the general elections. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

A man votes on Oct. 7, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during the general elections. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

President Michel Temer speaks with reporters on Oct. 7, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after casting his ballot in the general elections. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Residents of the Rocinha "favela," or shantytown, wait in line to cast their ballots on Oct. 7, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the general elections. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Brazilians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, members of Congress, governors and state legislators in what many observers consider the most important vote in the past two decades.

Some 147.3 million voters are eligible to cast ballots in the election, in which the presidency, the governorships of 27 states, two-thirds of the Senate, the 513 seats in the lower house of Congress and all state legislative seats are up for grabs.

Polling places are open in Brazil's 5,570 municipalities and at 171 locations abroad.

The nearly 450,000 election precincts across Brazil opened at 8:00 am and will close at 5:00 pm, closing two hours later in the western states that are in different time zones in the vast South American nation.

Once all the precincts close, the national elections commission will allow exit poll results to be released and the first official figures will be made public.

The army deployed troops to 513 cities in 11 states, the majority of them in the Amazon and the poor northeastern region, to provide security.

Troops have also been deployed in Rio de Janeiro, where a wave of drug-related violence forced the government to launch a security operation.

Many observers consider this year's general elections the most important since 1985, when democracy was restored in Latin America's largest country.

The campaign was marked by polarization among the electorate and the extreme positions taken by socialist Fernando Haddad and rightist Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed at a rally on Sept. 6.

According to the latest polls released on Saturday, Bolsonaro, a controversial defender of the 1964-1985 military regime known for his misogynist, racist and homophobic statements, will win the first round of voting on Sunday with about 40 percent support, while Haddad will take second place, with 25 percent of the vote.

Ciro Gomes is running third, drawing support from between 13 percent and 15 percent of likely voters.

The top two finishers will go to a run-off election on Oct. 28.

Some polls show Bolsonaro with a lead over Haddad that is within the margin of error.

A Datafolha poll found that Bolsonaro would get 45 percent of the vote in the run-off to Haddad's 43 percent, while an Instituto Ibope poll gave the rightist 45 percent support to the socialist's 41 percent.