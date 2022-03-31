The war in Ukraine and Covid pandemic have plunged Europe into an energy and food crisis, but Brazil’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, says his country could provide solutions amid an overhaul to liberalize its economy which has put the Latin American giant on the map as a driver of growth and foreign investment.

In an interview with EFE, Guedes said the world was at a crossroads that was "forcing the whole entrepreneurial community to make choices now about relocating their industries, where they will be investing in the next 10 to 15 years at the same time that a geopolitical crisis has emerged".

(...)