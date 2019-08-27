epa07796054 General view of the damage caused by the fires in the forest of Porto Velho, Brazil, on 26 August 2019. Seven Brazilian states have formally requested the help of the military to fight the fires burning in the Amazon. EPA/Joédson Alves

Brazil’s foreign minister reiterated on Monday the country’s sovereignty over the Amazon, in response to a comment made by the French president who implied the international community take action to help the rainforest suffering from voracious fires.

"No one needs a 'new initiative for the Amazon' as President Macron suggests when there are already several mechanisms under the UN Climate Convention to fund the fight against deforestation," Ernesto Araújo wrote on his Twitter account.

Deforestation, a contributing factor to the Amazon fires, has reportedly increased since Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

In an interview with French public broadcaster France 2 at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, Macron said that Bolsonaro's attitude towards deforestation could derail ratification of the free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur group.

"We respect your sovereignty. It’s your country,” said Macron, before insisting that the Amazon fires are a global issue.

“The Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet… We cannot allow you to destroy everything," he added after previously hinting at the possibility of international joint action for the defense of the Amazon region.

In response to this, the Brazilian foreign minister said: "The efforts made by some political currents to extrapolate real environmental issues by transforming them into a fabricated 'crisis' as a pretext for introducing mechanisms for external control of the Amazon are very evident."

"Brazil will not accept any initiative that involves relativizing sovereignty over its territory, whatever the pretext and whatever the guise," Araújo added.

The Brazilian Armed Forces, deployed by Bolsonaro in the fight against the fires that are destroying part of the Amazon, are already operating in eight of the nine Amazon states, following the request for help presented Monday by the Amapa government.

The mobilization of the troops was announced on Aug. 23 by Bolsonaro as the first measure to fight fires and amid strong condemnation he has received both domestically and abroad for the government's lack of action against illegal deforestation of the Amazon.

Brazil also claims that forest fires occur every year and that August and September are "critical" because of the drought that affects the area during those months.

The Brazilian government thanked the G7 countries for $20 million of firefighting aid approved Monday, but clarified that it will use it as it sees fit.

The help of the G7 will firstly pay for the sending of firefighters and water bombers to the Amazon. Once the urgency is mitigated, the G7 also plans to launch within the framework of the September United Nations General Assembly and in coordination with the Amazonian nations, a plan to act for the reforestation and conservation of biodiversity.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's foreign minister said that the fires "will be overcome" and added that the Amazon rainforest "is a lung of the world involving seven countries, not just Brazil."

"The problems at the moment are affecting Brazil but it is acting with swiftness... to try to put out these fires," Rodolfo Nin Novoa said.

He preferred not to comment on Macron's warning of the potential derailment of the EU-Mercosur agreement. EFE-EPA

