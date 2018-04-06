Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrate in front of the metallurgists' union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Detractors of Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold a banner that reads "Lula, a thief's place is in prison" during a demonstration outside the Federal Police building in Curitiba, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Detractors of Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva demonstrate outside the Federal Police building in Curitiba, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Members of the Federal Police await former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption, to turn himself, in Curitiba, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remained inside a union headquarters near Sao Paulo on Friday past the time when he was supposed to surrender to Brazilian Federal Police and begin serving a sentence for corruption.

Spokespersons for the police said authorities would pursue negotiations with Lula before considering making any attempt to arrest him.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003-2011 and remains the country's most popular politician, has been hunkered down since Thursday afternoon inside the headquarters of the Metalworkers Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where he began his political career in the 1970s as a labor militant challenging the 1964-1985 military regime.

The judge who handed down the original corruption conviction issued a decree late Thursday giving the former head of state until 5 pm Friday to surrender to Federal Police in Curitiba, a city in southern Brazil.

But the head of Lula's Workers Party (PT) said Friday that the president was not defying the court order.

"There is no disobedience on Lula's part," Sen. Gleisi Hoffman told reporters in Sao Bernardo. "The judge gave him the option to go to Curitiba to surrender and to not exercise that option."

"(H)e decided to stay with the union, which is a public place, so that everybody, including the foreign press that is following him, knows his whereabouts," the PT chair said.

Meanwhile, a source inside the PT told EFE that talks were continuing between Lula's attorneys and authorities.

"Lula is negotiating through intermediaries," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the former president was apparently willing to turn himself, "though not now, perhaps."

The head of the association representing Federal Police officers, Luis Antonio Boudens, confirmed that the doors to dialogue remained open.

"Yes, of course," he said to reporters in Curitiba. From there, the question is reaching consensus."

It was after midnight Wednesday when Brazil's Supreme Court voted 6-5 to reject a defense motion that sought to keep Lula out of jail until he has exhausted all appeals.

He was convicted in July 2017 of accepting bribes in exchange for helping Brazilian construction company OAS obtain lucrative contracts from state oil company Petrobras.

On Jan. 24, an appeals court in the southern city of Porto Alegre voted unanimously to uphold that earlier verdict and increase Lula's prison sentence to 12 years and one month.

That same court on March 26 rejected Lula's appeal of its own earlier decision.

The case against Lula, who denies any wrongdoing, is based largely on plea-bargained testimony from people already convicted as part of the sprawling investigation into the $2 billion Petrobras scandal.

The PT has already proclaimed Lula as its candidate in this year's presidential election and he leads in the polls.

Hoffman said Thursday that the PT will stick with Lula as its standard-bearer regardless of his legal situation.