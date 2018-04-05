Brazilian Senator and President of the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, speaks with the press after meeting with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at the Lula Institute, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is at peace and has a clear conscience after the Supreme Court rejected his motion to avoid prison while he continues to appeal a corruption conviction, the president of his Workers' Party (PT) said Thursday.

Gleisi Hoffman, who met earlier in the day with the ex-head of state at the Lula Institute in Sao Paulo, said the move to jail Lula (a warrant for his arrest is expected in the coming days) would be "political" and constitute an act of violence against Brazil's most charismatic leader.

She said Lula, a popular leader who governed Brazil from 2003 until the end of 2010 and leads all voter-preference surveys ahead of the Oct. 7, 2018, presidential election, was innocent despite the 12-year prison sentence he received in January and therefore would remain the PT's presidential candidate.

Hoffman took part in a meeting at the Lula Institute attended by the head of state, his legal team and some of his political allies, including his successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, who was ousted via an impeachment process in 2016 for violating budget laws.

The Supreme Court justices early Thursday voted 6-5 to reject a defense motion that sought to keep Lula out of jail until he has exhausted all appeals.

The high court had ruled in 2016 that defendants who had lost their first appeal of a criminal conviction can be jailed while they pursue subsequent appeals.

Lula was initially convicted in July 2017 of accepting bribes in exchange for helping Brazilian construction company OAS obtain lucrative contracts from state oil company Petrobras.

The bribes came in the form of 3.7 million reais ($1.1 million) worth of refurbishments to a luxury seaside triplex in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, according to the ruling.

On Jan. 24, an appeals court in the southern city of Porto Alegre voted unanimously to uphold that earlier verdict and increase Lula's prison sentence to 12 years and one month.

That same court on March 26 rejected Lula's appeal of its own earlier decision.

The case against Lula, who denies any wrongdoing, is based largely on plea-bargained testimony from people already convicted as part of the sprawling investigation into a $2 billion corruption scandal centered on Petrobras.