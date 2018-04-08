Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) leaves the headquarters of the Metalworkers Union in this southeastern city and turns himself in to authorities to begin serving a prison sentence for corruption. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva try to bar the popular politician from leaving the Metalworkers Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where had hunkered down and temporarily defied an order to start serving a sentence for corruption. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) greets his supporters as he leaves the headquarters of the Metalworkers Union in this southeastern city and turns himself in to authorities to begin serving a prison sentence for corruption. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday left the headquarters of the Metalworkers Union in this southeastern city despite efforts by his supporters to prevent him from turning himself in to the authorities.

Lula, who was convicted of corruption last July and then had his sentence increased to 12 years and one month on appeal earlier this year, exited the building on foot.

Sergio Moro, the judge who handed down the original corruption conviction against Lula, issued a decree late Thursday giving the former head of state until 5 pm Friday to surrender to Federal Police in Curitiba, a city in southern Brazil.

Lula, who vehemently maintains his innocence of all charges, did not meet that deadline but told his supporters earlier Saturday that he would comply with the order.