Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday left the headquarters of the Metalworkers Union in this southeastern city despite efforts by his supporters to prevent him from turning himself in to the authorities.
Lula, who was convicted of corruption last July and then had his sentence increased to 12 years and one month on appeal earlier this year, exited the building on foot.
Sergio Moro, the judge who handed down the original corruption conviction against Lula, issued a decree late Thursday giving the former head of state until 5 pm Friday to surrender to Federal Police in Curitiba, a city in southern Brazil.
Lula, who vehemently maintains his innocence of all charges, did not meet that deadline but told his supporters earlier Saturday that he would comply with the order.