Dozens gather to protest against the possible arrest of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

A group of people participating in a protest against the possible arrest of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva argues with an opponent of the former president (R) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

A Brazilian federal court on Monday rejected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's appeal of its own earlier decision to sentence him to 12 years in prison for corruption.

The former head of state, who intends to be a candidate in this year's presidential election, will remain free until at least April 4, when Brazil's Supreme Court is set to hear a motion that seeks to keep Lula out of prison until he has exhausted all appeals.