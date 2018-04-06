Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrate in the metallurgists' union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Members of the Federal Police await former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption, to turn himself to the Superintendency of the Federal Police in Curitiba, Brazil, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian former president Ignacio Lula da Silva (C) greets supporters from a window at the headquarters of the Workers' Party (PT) in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, early April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO

A member of Brazil's Superior Court of Justice (STJ) is still analyzing numerous bids to keep former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva out of prison while he continues to appeal a corruption conviction, including one filed by the ex-head of state's defense attorneys.

Separately, Lula's defense team filed a motion Friday with the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Committee in a bid to delay their client's prison term.

Judicial sources told EFE that Justice Felix Fischer of the STJ - Brazil's highest federal appellate court for non-constitutional matters - had denied one motion that was filed by a private citizen and which was similar to one lodged before the court slightly more than one month ago.

But Fischer has not yet ruled on "dozens" of other appeals by civil society organizations, as well as the one filed by Lula's defense attorneys, they added.

On Friday, Lula's attorneys filed a motion with the UN Human Rights Committee, alleging that Brazil's constitution states that a person cannot be imprisoned until he/she has exhausted all legal appeals.

Brazil's Supreme Court, however, ruled in 2016 that defendants who had lost their first appeal of a criminal conviction can be jailed while they pursue subsequent appeals.

Lula's attorneys also stressed the need for an "independent court to examine whether (the ex-president's) presumption of innocence" had been violated.

They also called on the UN rights committee to analyze "allegations of biased conduct on the part of Judge Sergio Moro," who handed down the original conviction against Lula last July.

Moro issued a decree late Thursday giving Lula until 5 pm Friday to turn himself in to the Federal Police in Curitiba, a city in southern Brazil.

The Supreme Court early Thursday voted 6-5 to reject a defense motion that sought to keep Lula out of jail until he has exhausted all appeals.

Lula was convicted in July 2017 of accepting bribes in exchange for helping Brazilian construction company OAS obtain lucrative contracts from state oil company Petrobras.

On Jan. 24, an appeals court in the southern city of Porto Alegre voted unanimously to uphold that earlier verdict and increase Lula's prison sentence to 12 years and one month.

That same court on March 26 rejected Lula's appeal of its own earlier decision.

The case against Lula, who denies any wrongdoing, is based largely on plea-bargained testimony from people already convicted as part of the sprawling investigation into the $2 billion Petrobras scandal.