View of the Hospital of the Armed Forces (HFA) where the Brazilian President Bolsonaro was hospitalized for medical examinations in Brasilia, DF, Brazil, 14 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized after experiencing persistent hiccups for almost a week and abdominal pain, according to a statement from the Brazilian president’s office on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro will be under medical supervision for up to 48 hours to investigate the cause of the hiccups, the statement added.EFE

