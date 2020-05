Nelson Teich addresses a press conference to announce his resignation as health minister in the Brazilian government in Brasilia, Brazil, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Human rights organizations on Friday expressed concern over the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil, alleging that the government was losing the control of the pandemic.

The criticism followed the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second health minister to step down in less than a month because of the disagreements with President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA