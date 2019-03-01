Colombian former President Ernesto Samper said here in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb.28,2019, that he would like to see Mexico take the lead in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) speaks alongside the speaker of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, Juan Guaido, after a private meeting at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil's president on Thursday received Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and vowed that his government would continue to support efforts to bring about political change in that oil-rich country.

In a joint statement after a private meeting, Jair Bolsonaro said Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's interim president by Brazil and around 50 other countries, represents the hope of the Venezuelan people for a return to "democracy and freedom."

The rightist Brazilian president blamed the dire economic situation in Venezuela on "that left that poor people like so much" but which he said ends up creating more poverty.

Guaido arrived in Brasilia from Colombia, having traveled to that neighboring country in defiance of a travel ban.

The speaker of the opposition-led National Assembly, who says leftist President Nicolas Maduro's re-election victory last year was fraudulent and proclaimed himself acting president on Jan. 23, was barred from leaving Venezuela as part of a probe into his alleged role in "serious crimes that threaten the constitutional order."

While in Colombia, he led an operation last Saturday aimed at delivering humanitarian aid from the border town of Cucuta into Venezuela, which is suffering from shortages and hyperinflation.

Maduro has rejected the aid, saying it is a Trojan horse and that he would be paving the way for a United States-led military intervention by letting it enter from either Colombia or Brazil.

Maduro also says economic warfare by the US, including a recent move to impose crippling sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, is to blame for the country's economic problems.

Guaido, who has indicated that he plans to return to Venezuela this week, said after his meeting with Bolsonaro that the struggle in his homeland can only be characterized as one "between democracy and dictatorship."

Rejecting the notion that Venezuelans face a choice between "war and peace" or "between one ideology or another," he said Maduro has lost the support of ordinary Venezuelans and is being propped up by the military.

"The Maduro regime is so weak that all it has left are arms. Imagine that regime without weapons. We'd already have taken the step toward free elections," Guaido said.

While the US, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Canada and several of the largest European countries - save Italy - all recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim head of state, Russia, China and India are among the dozens of nations that regard Maduro as the legitimate president.

And the divergence between Washington and Moscow over Venezuela was on display Thursday in the UN Security Council, where Russia vetoed a US resolution recognizing Guaido as the country's legitimate president and an opposing Russian draft fell far short of garnering enough votes to pass.

Nine of the 15 members supported Washington's draft calling for the "peaceful restoration of democracy" in Venezuela and demanding that Maduro allow US humanitarian aid to enter the country.

Voting against were veto-wielding Russia and China, along with South Africa. Indonesia, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast abstained.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that he had to resort to the veto to block US attempts to effect "regime change" in Venezuela.

"We drafted an alternative draft resolution, the aim of which is not to incite political intrigues and regime change but rather to genuinely help the Venezuelan people in efforts to normalize the situation in the country," he said.

Only China, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea joined Russia in voting for Nebenzia's text, which emphasized Venezuela's sovereignty and the right of Venezuelans to resolve their problems without outside interference.

The US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, criticized the opponents of Washington's resolution.

"By voting against this resolution some members of this council continue to shield Maduro and his cronies and prolong the suffering of the Venezuelan people."

"Regardless of the results of today's vote, this resolution shows that democracies around the world, and especially in Latin America, are mobilizing behind interim president Guaido," Abrams said.

Venezuela's representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada, denounced the US and its European allies as "colonial powers" using humanitarianism as a pretext for "pillage."

In Mexico, a former Colombian president said Thursday that he would like to see the Aztec nation take the lead in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

Ernesto Samper hailed Mexico for adopting the "respectable and respectful" stance of neutrality on the situation in Venezuela, "without taking part in the polarization that has done so much harm."

"That position ... gives the Mexican government authority to insist on and advocate the diplomatic resolution that will benefit all parties," he told a press conference in Mexico City.

Citing provisions in the Mexican constitution that bar meddling in the domestic affairs of other countries, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said repeatedly that his administration will not take sides in the struggle between Maduro and Guaido.

Mexico should join with others, including Uruguay and Pope Francis, to assume responsibility for defusing the Venezuelan crisis, Samper said.

"Latin American problems shouldn't be solved by Mr. (Donald) Trump and Mr. (Vladimir) Putin, they should be solved by us," the Colombian said, referring to the presidents of the US and Russia.