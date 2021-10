A volunteer helps to hang white handkerchiefs during a tribute to the thousands of fatalities of covid-19 in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 08 October 2021. EFE/ Andre Coelho

Demonstrators protest against the handling of the pandemic by the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro and in tribute to the 600 thousand deaths from covid-19 that the South American country registers, today, in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 October 2021. EFE/ Joedson Alves

Brazil became the world’s second country Friday, behind only the United States, to exceed 600,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a tragic mark that experts called a "true catastrophe".

The country surpassed the number 110 days after 500,000 deaths in June, when it was just emerging from a virulent and deadly second wave of the pandemic and predicting an imminent third. EFE