Demonstrators protest against the handling of the pandemic by the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro and in tribute to the 600 thousand deaths from Covid-19 that the South American country registers, in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

The president of the Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI), Senator Omar Aziz (left) and the rapporteur, Senator Renan Calheiros (right), during the final vote of the commission investigating fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

A woman holds a poster with an image representing the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, painted as a skull, during a demonstration rejecting the handling of the pandemic by his government, in Brasilia, Brazil, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEDSON ALVES

A Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday recommended President Jair Bolsonaro face criminal charges, including of crimes against humanity, over his handling of Covid-19 in the country, which has the world's second-highest death toll.

After a six-month investigation, the committee's report was approved by seven votes to four. It reveals in 1,287 pages the findings of the probe carried out by 11 senators on the government's actions during the pandemic, which has killed more than 606,000 people in Brazil.EFE

de/tw