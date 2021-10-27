A Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday recommended President Jair Bolsonaro face criminal charges, including of crimes against humanity, over his handling of Covid-19 in the country, which has the world's second-highest death toll.
After a six-month investigation, the committee's report was approved by seven votes to four. It reveals in 1,287 pages the findings of the probe carried out by 11 senators on the government's actions during the pandemic, which has killed more than 606,000 people in Brazil.EFE
de/tw