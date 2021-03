Demonstrators protest against the closure of businesses due to the pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil 14 MArch 2021. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Demonstrators protest against the closure of businesses due to the pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil 14 MArch 2021. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Demonstrators protest against the closure of businesses due to the pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil 14 MArch 2021. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Demonstrators protest against the closure of businesses due to the pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil 14 MArch 2021. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Demonstrators protest against the closure of businesses due to the pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil 14 MArch 2021. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrations Sunday across Brazil against the restrictive measures imposed by the regional governments to arrest the worsening Covid-19 crisis in the second-worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters took to streets in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and Belo Horizonte after announcements on social networks by pro-Bolsonao groups for demonstrations. EFE-EPA