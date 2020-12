Fishermen at work in the port of IJmuiden, The Netherlands, 28 December 2020. EFE/EPA/SANDER KONING

European Union ambassadors on Monday gave the green light to provisionally apply the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom from 1 January until it can be properly ratified by MEPs later in the year.

Sebastian Fischer, who was representing Germany, the current holder of the rotating Council of the European Union presidency, said in a tweet that the ambassadors had “unanimously” approved the application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.EFE-EPA

