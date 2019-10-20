People attend the 'Together for the Final Say' march against Brexit in London, Britain, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

After parliament but the breaks on a vote to Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister vowed to ensure Brexit took place by 31 October.

Brexit has entered a decisive phase with only eleven days left for the UK's divorce with the EU after a 40-year membership.

The head of the conservative government on Saturday was delivered a blow when an amendment backed by parliament 322 to 306 votes forced Johnson to request an extension to the EU on the grounds that, regardless of whether his deal was approved, the legal framework of the UK's withdrawal would not be in place in time for the Halloween deadline.

The setback meant the vote on Johnson's deal was delayed until Tuesday 22 October.

Independent MP, and former conservative, Sir Oliver Letwin tabled the amendment in a bid to ensure the PM would comply with the so-called Benn Act, an act that serves to avoid a hard Brexit at all costs.

The Act meant Johnson was forced to send the EU a letter requesting an extension, which he did late Saturday night although he refused to sign it.

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk tweeted:

"The extension request has just arrived. I will now start consulting EU leaders on how to react."

Despite the turn of events during the extraordinary Saturday parliamentary session, the Government said it would present a draft bill on the UK's divorce with the EU and would hold a meaningful vote on the agreement on Monday - providing Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow approves this.

Michael Gove, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Sky News on Sunday that Brexit would happen by the end of the month.

"We know that the EU want us to leave, we know that we have a deal that allows us to leave.

"We are going to leave by October 31st. We have the means and the ability to do so and people who – yesterday we had some people who voted for delay, voted explicitly to try to frustrate this process and to drag it out.

"I think actually the mood in the country is clear and the Prime Minister's determination is absolute and I am with him in this, we must leave by October 31st," Gove added.

Meanwhile, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC that Labour would be calling for a referendum on JOhnson's deal next week.

"Whatever deal gets through, it should be subject to a referendum.

"The position we have adopted is whatever the outcome, whether it’s Boris Johnson’s bad deal or a better one which could be secured, it has got to go to a referendum up against remain," Starmer said. EFE-EPA

