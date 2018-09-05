Rescue teams and Indian army troops work to locate possible victims at the site of a bridge collapse in Kolkata on Sept. 4, 2018. At least 5 people were killed and 25 injured when the bridge gave way. EFE-EPA/ Piyal Adhikary

At least 25 people were injured Tuesday when a bridge collapsed in the eastern Indian metropolis of Kolkata, an official told EFE.

"So far, 25 people have been taken to the hospital after being injured when they were on the bridge in buses, motorcycles, cars and other vehicles when it collapsed," a spokesperson for municipal fire rescue said on condition of anonymity.

"Almost all the victims" suffered serious injury, according to the same source, who added that the rescue operation is continuing to determine if there are any people trapped under the rubble.

As many as five people were killed in the disaster, according to accounts in Indian media.

The Majerhat Bridge, which spans a canal and railway, gave way at around 4:45 pm.

The chief minister of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee, told the press the authorities were focusing on rescue operations for now and an investigation into the incident would come later.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the bridge was built some 40 years ago.