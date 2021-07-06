Brazil's Lucas Paqueta in action against Peru's Yoshimar Yotun, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 July 2021. EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Neymar Jr react today, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 July 2021. EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil's Neymar celebrates a goal from teammate Lucas Paqueta against Peru today, during a match for the semifinals of the Copa America at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 July 2021. EFE/Andre Coelho

Brazil, the favorite and host of the Copa America, defeated Peru 1-0 at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Río de Janeiro on Monday to reach the final of the tournament thanks to some excellent play by its superstar forward, Neymar.

Brazil's clearest opportunity to score came within the first 20 minutes of the game but Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made two fine point-blank saves in succession from Neymar and Richarlison to deny the hosts a lead.

La Canarinha broke through in the 34th minute when Lucas Paquetá scored his team's only goal of the game off some brilliant footwork by Neymar, who beat three defenders to clip the ball to Paquetá, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Brazil will play the final at the historic Maracana Stadium on Saturday with the winner of Tuesday's other semifinal between Argentina and Colombia