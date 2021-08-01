Michael Jung of Germany riding Chipmunk FRH competes in the Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Cross Country Course in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Briton Oliver Townend on Sunday regained the top spot of the individual classification of the equestrian’s full contest at the Tokyo 2020 after a thrilling cross-country segment held at the Sea Forest course.

Townend, world No. 1, and his horse Ballaghmor Class put on a great performance that earned the Briton a score of 23.60 points and the overall top spot he had conceded to Germany’s Michael Jung after the Dressage phase.

Jung, seeking a third consecutive Olympic gold medal, had to settle for the 10th spot in the overall classification as he picked 32.10 points.

His countrywoman Julia Krajewski had a better day at the office as she came second (25.60) ahead of Briton Laura Collett (25.80).

New Zealand’s Tim Price holds the fourth spot (26.80), ahead of Kazuma Tomoto of Japan (27.50) and Briton Tom McEwen (28.90).

The British team strengthened its grip over the overall classification with a score of 78.30 points, ahead of Australia (96.20) and France, the defending champion, (97.10).

Germany, meanwhile, dropped to sixth spot (114.20) behind New Zealand and the United States respectively.

The competition is to conclude on Monday with Obstacle Jumping at Japan's Baji Koen Equestrian Park. EFE

