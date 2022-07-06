In a stunning development, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday announced their resignations after having lost confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The departure of these two government heavyweights deals what may be a mortal blos to Johnson's position as premier, besieged as he is by multiple scandals, and means that, if more ministers leave, his government could fall.

Johnson's government has been hemorrhaging for months, with assorted junior officials leaving, but this latest pair of surprise resignations of two of his most visible Cabinet ministers will be harder to weather than earlier departures.