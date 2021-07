London (United Kingdom), 12/02/2020.- (FILE) Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) in House of Commons, Central London, Britain, 12 February 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite having received both doses of the vaccine.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Javid says he started feeling "groggy" last night, so he took an antigen test this morning which came back positive. The British government's guidelines advise people to get a PCR test if they experience symptoms.

Javid is now self-isolating at home while he awaits the results of a PCR test. EFE