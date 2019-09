A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows leader of the opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn speaking during the debate of a motion calling by the government for motion to force an early election in the House of Commons in London, the United Kingdom, Sept. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows the Tellers preparing to announce the result of a motion called by the government for motion to force an early election in the House of Commons in London, the United Kingdom, Sept. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the debate of a motion calling by the government for motion to force an early election in the House of Commons in London, the United Kingdom, Sept. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The United Kingdom's lower house of parliament voted down the snap elections requested by the country's Conservative prime minister early on Tuesday as the motion to trigger the balloting failed to obtain the needed majority for the second time in less than a week.

Boris Johnson required a two-thirds majority to trigger the nation-wide elections, but his proposal only garnered the support of 293 of the 434 lawmakers needed for it to pass. EFE-EPA