A handout photo made available by the Munich Security Conference shows the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, speaking at a discussion during the 54th MSC in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/KUHLMANN/HANDOUT MSC

The United Kingdom's prime minister on Saturday called for a new security cooperation agreement with the European Union following the country's upcoming withdrawal from the bloc and warned that a failure to do so would have damaging real-world consequences.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Theresa May said the new security treaty between the parties should be up-and-running by Mar. 29, 2019 _ the official date on which the UK is set to cease being an EU member state _ in order to guarantee cooperation on intelligence, counter-terrorism and military matters.

"The partnership that we need to create is one that offers the UK and the EU a way to combine our efforts to the greatest effect where this is in our shared interest," said May.

"This cannot be a time when any of us allow competition between partners, rigid institutional restrictions or deep-seated ideology to inhibit our cooperation and jeopardize the security of our citizens,” she added.

May said the new partnership should be one of "unprecedented depth and breadth" and would require whatever measures were more practical and pragmatic in ensuring collective security.

This entailed "real political will," the prime minister added, and it should not be blocked by a political doctrine that prioritized avoiding any kind of new cooperation with a non-EU country.