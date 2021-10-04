Around 200 British Army troops began distributing fuel to petrol stations in the United Kingdom on Monday amid a shortage of lorry drivers that has strained supply chains in the country.
The UK’s current dearth of drivers of around 100,000 workers has contributed to the shortages in its grocery stores and fuel pumps.
The soldiers, who had been on alert since last week, will concentrate first on the worst affected areas of London and southern England, as part of an operation which was originally designed to deal with potential shortages following the country's exit from the European Union in January 2020, a government spokesman said.
