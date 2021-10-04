Arnos Grove (United Kingdom), 29/09/2021.- A sign hangs outside a BP garage that closed after running out of fuel, in Arnos Grove in London, Britain, 29 September 2021. A shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying has led to fuel shortages in forecourts and petrol stations across the country. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Friern Barnet (United Kingdom), 29/09/2021.- A sign hangs outside a Tesco garage that closed after running out of fuel, in Friern Barnet in London, Britain, 29 September 2021. A shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying has led to fuel shortages in forecourts and petrol stations across the country. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Friern Barnet (United Kingdom), 29/09/2021.- A Tesco garage that closed after running out of fuel, in Friern Barnet in London, Britain, 29 September 2021. A shortage of lorry drivers and panic buying has led to fuel shortages in forecourts and petrol stations across the country. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Around 200 British Army troops began distributing fuel to petrol stations in the United Kingdom on Monday amid a shortage of lorry drivers that has strained supply chains in the country.

The UK’s current dearth of drivers of around 100,000 workers has contributed to the shortages in its grocery stores and fuel pumps.

The soldiers, who had been on alert since last week, will concentrate first on the worst affected areas of London and southern England, as part of an operation which was originally designed to deal with potential shortages following the country's exit from the European Union in January 2020, a government spokesman said.

