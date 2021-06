British people gather at Faro Airport as they interrupt their holidays in the Algarve to return home due to the British government's new quarantine rules about the COVID-19 pandemic, in Faro, Portugal, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/LUIS FORRA

British people gather at Faro Airport as they interrupt their holidays in the Algarve to return home due to the British government's new quarantine rules about the COVID-19 pandemic, in Faro, Portugal, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/LUIS FORRA

British people gather at Faro Airport as they interrupt their holidays in the Algarve to return home due to the British government's new quarantine rules about the COVID-19 pandemic, in Faro, Portugal, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/LUIS FORRA

Tens of thousands of British tourists have flocked to Portugal’s airports to return home before quarantine rules are re-imposed in the United Kingdom after the government removed the popular tourist destination from its safe travel list.

The restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government last week are due to come into force in the early hours of Tuesday. EFE

mar/jt/mp