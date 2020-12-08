A 90-year-old British woman on Tuesday became the first person to receive a jab for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
The world’s media watched closely as Margaret Keenan was given the vaccine on Tuesday morning at Coventry University Hospital in central England.
Keenan is the first person to receive the jab as part of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme after British regulators last week gave the green light to the vaccine, which will be rolled out to the UK’s most vulnerable population groups starting Tuesday. EFE-EPA
vg/ks