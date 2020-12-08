Coventry (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- Margaret Keenan, 90, speaks to the media after becoming the first patient in the United Kingdom to receivethe Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history, at University Hospital, Coventry, Britain, 08 December 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Jacob King / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT: JACOB KING / PRESS ASSOCIATION

Coventry (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history, at University Hospital, Coventry, Britain, 08 December 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Jacob King / POOL

Coventry (United Kingdom), 08/12/2020.- Margaret Keenan (L), 90 years old, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history, at University Hospital, Coventry, Britain, 08 December 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Jacob King / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT: JACOB KING / PRESS ASSOCIATION

British woman, 90, becomes first person to get Pfizer Covid jab

A 90-year-old British woman on Tuesday became the first person to receive a jab for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.



The world’s media watched closely as Margaret Keenan was given the vaccine on Tuesday morning at Coventry University Hospital in central England.



Keenan is the first person to receive the jab as part of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme after British regulators last week gave the green light to the vaccine, which will be rolled out to the UK’s most vulnerable population groups starting Tuesday. EFE-EPA



