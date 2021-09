Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT/FILE

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, asked a court Tuesday to terminate his daughter's conservatorship, a controversial legal arrangement by which he has controlled her finances and life for 13 years.

The pop star's attorney called the development as a "massive victory" for the singer. EFE

llb/pd/lds