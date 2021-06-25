A demonstrator holds a poster reading 'Terminate the conservatorship' as hundreds demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Hundreds of demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A demonstrator holds a poster showing a portrait of Britney Spears with tape on her mouth as hundreds demonstrators rally during a #FREEBRITNEY protest in front of the court house where Britney Spears addresses the court in conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A day after revealing the extent to which a legal conservatorship controls her life and asking a judge to end it, Britney Spears has apologized to fans for "pretending" on social media that everything was okay.

"I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," said the singer on her Instagram account.

Spears, who in recent years has used Instagram as the only means of contact with her followers, published an image with a quote attributed to Albert Einstein about fairy tales, something that she believes she has been transmitting to the public about her own life.

"I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing," she wrote.

"I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it's not," she added.