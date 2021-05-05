US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 July 2019 (reissued 03 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

US singer Britney Spears smiles during the launch of her new lingerie brand 'The Intimate Britney Spears' with an event at the Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 September 2014 (reissued 03 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN LILIENDAHL DENMARK OUT

Britney Spears feels "deeply flattered" by the interest in her past, but at the same time described the recent documentaries that have been made about her as "hypocritical."

As well as "Framing Britney," released by The New York Times in February, comes a BBC film "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship," and another ongoing project on Netflix, to which the singer referred in her social networks.

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!," she wrote on Instagram.

"These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing," Spears said.

Spears' text accompanied a video in which she is dancing – a common post on her social media accounts.

"I don't know y'all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative," she added.

The artist asked why "highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago" and assured that she is focused on making a koi pond for her garden and being able to travel this summer.

Spears, who since 2008 remains under the legal guardianship of her father, does not usually talk publicly about her personal life.