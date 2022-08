A notice warning of industrial action on the rail network at London Bridge Station, London, Britain, 17 August 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

A three-day rail strike has started in the United Kingdom as commuters face travel disruption with only 20% of services expected to operate in the country on Thursday.

Over 40,000 National Rail staff and London underground workers are demanding better wages and are protesting job cuts and changes in working conditions. EFE\