Brits traveling to the Balearic Islands will have to present a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination, Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday.

The new entry rules for Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, all popular tourist destinations, will come into effect in 72 hours amid growing concerns over the Delta variant in the UK and a coronavirus outbreak among students in Mallorca.

“We are going to apply to British tourists who travel to the Balearic Islands the same restrictions that we place on the rest of Europe: they will need either to be fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test,” Sanchez told Cadena SER radio.

The Balearics was the only Spanish region to be added to the UK’s green travel list last week.