Mother of Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, reacts after a court sentenced his son Waseem to life imprisonment for killing Baloch, in Multan, Pakistan, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAISAL KAREEM

Mufti Abdul Qavi a cleric who was a suspect in the murder of slain Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, talks with journalists after his acquittal from a court in Multan, Pakistan, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/FAISAL KAREEM

Police escort Waseem (C) the brother of slain Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, to a court in Multan, Pakistan, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAISAL KAREEM

A court in Pakistan on Friday handed a 25-year prison sentence to the brother of social media personality Qandeel Baloch in an honor killing case that led the government to change the law in 2016.

"Multan Model Court Judge Imran Shafi sentenced her brother Muhammed Waseem to life imprisonment and 5 others were acquitted in the case," court spokesperson Muhammed Ramzan told Efe.