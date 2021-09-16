Club Brugge's Eder Balanta battles Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League Group A match in Bruges, Belgium, on 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (L) and Lionel Messi warm up before the UEFA Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge in Bruges, Belgium, on 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken (L) celebrates with teammate Mats Rits after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League Group A match in Bruges, Belgium, on 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain grimaces in pain after injuring his ankle during the UEFA Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge in Bruges, Belgium, on 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

New acquisition Lionel Messi's first start for Paris Saint-Germain alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to create the expected fireworks Wednesday as Club Brugge held the mighty French side 1-1 in the Champions League kickoff for both teams.

Neither Messi, who scored 120 goals in 149 Champions League appearances for FC Barcelona, nor Neymar was able to make an impact, while Mbappe left the pitch with an injury early in the second half.

Cheered on by 28,000 supporters at Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, the hosts started with plenty of energy, yet PSG went ahead in the 15th minute on a goal by Ander Herrera, who found the bottom corner after a low cross into the box from Mbappe.

(...)