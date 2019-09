FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi receives medical treatment during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ QUIQUE GARCIA

FC Barcelona's forward Ansu Fati reacts during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong (L) in action against Santi Cazorla (R) of Villarreal during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona forward Leo Messi (R) in action against Javier Ontiveros (L) of Villarreal during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF played at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona found solace Tuesday night at the Camp Nou with a meek 2-1 victory over Villarreal CF, after a disastrous weekend performance that put the La Liga champions under mounting pressure.

The Catalan side was far from at its best – even with star player Lionel Messi in the side – but managed a strong enough first-half display to see off an opponent that could have managed a better result had they taken their chances early after the restart. EFE-EPA