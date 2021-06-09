Masked shoppers in the main Shopping street of Brussels at the third day of the summers sales, in Belgium, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A traffic sign warning about the mandatory requirement of wearing a face mask in shopping district of Etterbeek, in Brussels, Belgium, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Belgium moved closer to normality on Wednesday by lifting the obligation to wear face masks in Brussels, as well as allowing bars and restaurants to serve indoors and extend opening hours.

Workers will be allowed back at the office once a week, and vaccinated residents will be able to travel with fewer restrictions.

Starting Wednesday, Belgian restaurants and cafes will also serve customers indoors, limited to outdoor terraces since May 8 after a months-long shutdown, and with opening times between 5 am to 11.30 pm.