People take part in a protest against European anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Riot police takes position during clashes on the sidelines of a protest against European anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Protesters block a police vehicle on the sidelines of a protest against European anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Rioters confront police on the sidelines of a protest against European anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A mass demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions ended in clashes with the police and scenes of violence in Brussels on Sunday.

Brussels police said 50,000 people took part in the protest, part of the so-called European and worldwide rallies for freedom. EFE

