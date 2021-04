London (United Kingdom), 10/06/2016.- (FILE) - Britain's Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburg, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 10 June 2016 (reissued 09 April 2021. According to the Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip has died aged 99. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 52813773

Windsor (United Kingdom), 10/05/2017.- (FILE) - Britain's Prince Philip (L), Duke of Edinburgh rides his carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, Britain, 10 May 2017 (reissued 09 April 2021. According to the Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip has died aged 99. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 53507927

London (United Kingdom), 13/07/2017.- (FILE) - Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves the new headquarters of New Scotland Yard, Central London, Britain, 13 July 2017 (reissued 09 April 2021. According to the Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip has died aged 99. (Reino Unido, Edimburgo, Londres) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER *** Local Caption *** 53644925

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a statement posted on Twitter said.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prince Philip, who was the longest-serving royal consort in British history, was 99. EFE

ks