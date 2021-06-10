At least 11 people died when a residential building collapsed on another in Mumbai after heavy monsoon rains lashed the financial capital of India, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday in a congested northern suburb of the densely populated city, known for such tragedies, particularly during the monsoon.

The city municipal corporation said a three-story residential building collapsed on another adjoining smaller structure, causing deaths and injuries to 17 people.

“As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far. We hope for the quick recovery of the injured,” the municipal corporation said in a tweet.

According to the city authorities, searchers rescued seven people from the debris before evacuating them to a hospital.